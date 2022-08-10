Alton River Dragons play for Prospect League championship

The Alton River Dragons are playing for the Prospect League championship after rallying for an unlikely 8-7 victory over the Quincy Gems on Tuesday night.

Down 7-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning in the Western Conference championship game at Gordon Moore Park, the River Dragons rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and then got a grand slam from designated hitter Erik Broekemeier in the bottom of the ninth for the dramatic win.

The River Dragons (34-28) move on to the Prospect League championship series. They’ll host the Chillicothe Paints (40-22) to open the best-of-three series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The series will then shift to Ohio for game two on Saturday and, if needed, a deciding game on Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, the Paints knocked off the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7-4 Tuesday to win the Eastern Conference title.

In Tuesday’s contest, the River Dragons also received a three-run homer from Eddie King in the seventh inning. Blake Burris drove in the other Alton run with a single in the third.

The River Dragons outhit the Gems 10-9, getting two hits and three runs from lead-off hitter Mike Hampton and two-hit games from Burris and Broekemeier.

Colton Huntt (4-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing one run over the final three innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The River Dragons, a second-year squad that earned its first Prospect League playoff berth by finishing atop the Prairie Land Division with an 18-13 record in the first half of the season, opened the playoffs on Sunday with a 4-1 win over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Alton took control early, getting three runs in the bottom of the first inning when King tripled to drive in Burris and Marcus Heusohn followed with a two-run homer. Springfield answered with a second-inning run, but the River Dragons picked up an additional run in the fifth as Ethan Kleinheider doubled to drive in Cameron Hailstone.

Adam Stilts (6-4) worked eight strong innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out six and walked no one. Huntt pitched the ninth, earning his second save of the season.

Alton outhit Springfield 6-4 in the win, getting a pair of hits from King.