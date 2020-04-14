AMERICA'S GOT TALENT. CAN MIZZOU FIND IT?

QUESTION: Transfers that had been connected to Mizzou hoops recently picked Bowling Green and Illinois-Chicago over the Tigers. Is Mizzou that unattractive right now? Where do the Tigers go from here?
BENFRED: Let's get some facts nailed down first.
RayQuawndis Mitchell, the player mentioned who is going to Illinois-Chicago, never had an offer from Mizzou. Saying you have one doesn't mean you do. And coaches can't comment on recruiting publicly, so this happens sometimes. A good example is Alabama football. If every kid who said he had an offer from Alabama actually had one, then a lot more kids would be at Alabama. And no, I'm not at all comparing Mizzou hoops to Alabama football.
The Bowling Green transfer that wasn't, Justin Turner, was a new twist. I've witnessed a lot of crazy stuff in recruiting, but a guy saying he was leaving via grad transfer, then deciding not to leave was a new one for me. If that alone makes Mizzou an unattractive program, then I guess you would have to say the same about Marquette and Iowa State, the other two teams Turner turned down to stay where he was. I wonder if things would have been different if Turner would have been able to have a more normal recruitment, with campus visits that were not conducted because of coronavirus concerns. Who knows.
You didn't mention the one I think stings the most. Not a transfer. Josh Christopher is the cousin of Tigers strength coach Nicodemus Christopher. I thought that would be a good in for Mizzou, and he did list the Tigers along with Michigan and some others as his top choices. Then the incoming freshman surprised many by announcing he was going to Arizona State. Does that make Michigan an unattractive program? How much does it get factored in that Josh Christopher's brother plays at Arizona State?
That said, it has not been the week Mizzou fans hoped for on the recruiting front. There's at least one more name out there we know about that is worth watching. Michigan transfer David DeJulius has the Tigers on his list of potential landing spots, but he would have to sit out a season due to NCAA transfer rules unless there is a waiver of some kind received.
If the dust settles on the transfer scene and Mizzou doesn't have some perimeter scoring in hand, that's going to hurt. The Tigers can offer immediate impact. What they can't offer is a for-sure NCAA tournament team, or the most exciting environment to spend a one-and-done season, like some competitors. There has to be a connection with the staff, something like Mizzou found with Kassius Robertson, who made a huge difference in his lone season. The search continues. Talent is needed.
