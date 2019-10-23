QUESTION/COMMENT: It appears “FabFord” (Fabbri and Sanford) will be sitting with you in the press box until an injury occurs. The team looked solid Monday night for the first time this year, without FabFord in the lineup. It also appears Binner must be in goal; the boys don’t have the same confidence in Jake that they have in Binnington. Trade Jake, FabFord and a draft pick for a scoring winger and promote Husso.
JT: Sammy Blais will be out of the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday because of a thumb injury after taking a slash against Colorado. Based on what we saw in practice Wednesday, it looks like Sanford will be his replacement. And not Fabbri, which is telling in itself. But LA plays a heavy style, and Berube may want the bigger body (Sanford) in the lineup for that reason.
As for Allen, he gave up a bad goal against Ottawa — when the puck bounced over his stick behind the net — and the team didn't give up. They rallied for a 6-4 win. Yeah, you could make the case that happened against Montreal, I get that. I don't think the Blues will be in any hurry to trade Allen. If Allen's play doesn't pick up, I think they still want to see more out of Husso in San Antonio. (And yes, Husso's off to a good start.)