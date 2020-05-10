AN STL RECORD THAT MAY NEVER BE BROKEN

QUESTION: What event in St. Louis sports would cause a bigger parade than the one the Blues had last summer?
GORDO: If the Cardinals won another World Series championship, we would see huge numbers turn out again.
But I'm not sure there is any way to top the amount of alcohol that was consumed during the Blues parade/Cup rally. That is one of those records that may never be broken.
