AN STL RECORD THAT MAY NEVER BE BROKEN
0 comments

AN STL RECORD THAT MAY NEVER BE BROKEN

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
The Blues party down Market Street

Robert Thomas pours beer on a group of fans along the the Blues' Stanley Cup victory parade route. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: What event in St. Louis sports would cause a bigger parade than the one the Blues had last summer?

GORDO: If the Cardinals won another World Series championship, we would see huge numbers turn out again.

But I'm not sure there is any way to top the amount of alcohol that was consumed during the Blues parade/Cup rally. That is one of those records that may never be broken.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports