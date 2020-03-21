AND FINALLY ... THE OBLIGATORY ARENADO QUESTION
AND FINALLY ... THE OBLIGATORY ARENADO QUESTION

QUESTION: If the season is delayed or even cancelled, would that increase or decrease the chances of the Rockies dealing Nolan Arenado? I am assuming that they lose more control of him as time goes on.

GORDO: If there is no season, then what does that do to contracts? Does that push his opt-out back for a year? Or did this contract year just disappear into the mist, meaning that his opt-out didn't move? That is the variable. Otherwise nothing about his situation changed due to the shutdown. The rift still exists and the Rockies will either fix that (unlikely) or trade him (very likely).

