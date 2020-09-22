AND FOR ARENADO . . .

QUESTION: It's crazy how many problems trading for Nolan Arenado would solve for the Cardinals. He could be more likely to not opt out of his contract due to the financial climate caused by COVID complicating his chances of topping his current deal. Would that make the Cards more likely to try to get him?
BENFRED: The fit is there, and clear. Big-time hitter. Advances instead of detracts from strong defense already in place. Would answer the failed Matt Carpenter extension at third base. Could move Edman to second if Kolten Wong's option was not picked up, as a way to save money there.
The price though, for Arenado? History says it's out of the realm the Cardinals play in, and I'm going to take a believe-it-when-I-see-it stance when it comes to the notion of that stance changing during this COVID-compressed offseason. The same financial climate you referenced makes it less likely that teams will want to take on Arenado's contract.
The Cardinals just recently announced they were eliminating positions across the baseball and business side of the organization due to the combination of uncertainty about the future and the realities of the pandemic's impact on the bottom line. Knowing how the Cardinals operate, I can't imagine them deciding now is the time, in this climate, to take on that kind of contract.
