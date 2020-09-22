AND FOR . . . WONG?

QUESTION: What other position player makes $12.5 million with an OPS lower than .700? That would be where Kolten Wong sits if he hits like he has this season next season, after the Cardinals pick up his option for 2021. Shouldn't they pass on that chance, put Tommy Edman at second base and use the money saved to find a more impactful hitter?
BENFRED: We can definitely agree that the Cardinals need more thump in the lineup.
We just disagree that removing the Gold Glove second baseman who's pretty good at getting on base and speeding around them when he gets there is the way to go about doing it. The added pop works best if there are some guys in front of it to score.
If the Cardinals let Wong walk and don't pick up his option, they are weakening the strength of their team (defense) and putting more responsibility on Edman, whose OPS has dropped nearly 130 points from his breakout rookie season.
I just think Wong would be missed more than you think.
At the moment, Jose Altuve, Josh Reddick, Miguel Cabrera are a few of the names with an OPS lower than .700 who are making $12.5 million or more. Point is, there's a wide range there of good and bad contracts.
Also: Wong's OPS since 2017 has been above .750.
