. . . AND FOWLER, TOO

COMMENT: I'm guessing there was no interest in Fowler, or if there was, other teams were asking the Cards to eat too much of his remaining salary. Can't really fault Mo for not making any deals. His hands are tied until he gets rid of the Carp and Dexter contracts.
COMMISH: Dexter Fowler has been one of the Cardinals' best players this season and surely their most productive outfielder. No need to consider trading him now if the Cardinals think they can compete for a playoff spot and they do think they can.
Carpenter hasn't done as well certainly but they're both going to play this year. TBA on next year. Those contracts are big but will have only one year left after 2020.
Follow-up: Looks like Dex is showing that he still has game, at least compared to the youngsters.
COMMISH: Fowler won't be hitting seventh or eighth much longer.
