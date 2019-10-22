QUESTION: A year ago, the chatter was about the "Win This Year” approach that stemmed from both comments and contracts. What sort of “actions speak louder than words” messages should we expect this offseason?
GOOLD: Haven't heard it yet. But I do know that there is some frustration radiating from Busch Stadium that the team won the division, got back to the postseason, and all of the attention -- right or wrong or whatever -- is on low TV ratings, poor offense, and problems, problems, problems.
So, we'll probably get an earful of that at some point, you and I.
Photo: Against a backdrop of empty seats in a Wednesday afternoon game at Busch Stadium, reliever Andrew Miller pitches against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 18. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com