AND NOW, FOR THE DEFENSE ...

To a follow-up question about defensive pairings, JT went ahead and filled out the Blues' roster:
On defense:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Bortuzzo as an extra
In goal: Binnington, Allen
Combined with the lines and extras named in the previous question, that's a 23-man roster of 21 skaters and 2 goalies. So with an anticipated 28-skaters on the playoff roster, I think the five additions would come from this pool: Brouwer, Kostin, Nolan, Poganki, Walker; Mikkola, Pouliot, Walman. (It doesnt look like Perunovich will be eligible to play this year out of college.)
If the Blues keep four goalies, it would most likely be Husso and Wilcox.
Over a month ago, Armstrong provided a pretty good blueprint on STLtoday.com of what he's looking for in terms of extras/callups. (Note: He also mentioned Toropchenko in the story.)
