AND NOW, FOR THE DEFENSE ...

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington makes a stop on a puck as Bruins Brad Marchand tries to come in but he is defended by Blues Carl Gunnarsson and Colton Parayko during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

To a follow-up question about defensive pairings, JT went ahead and filled out the Blues' roster:

On defense:

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Scandella-Parayko

Dunn-Faulk

Bortuzzo as an extra

In goal: Binnington, Allen

Combined with the lines and extras named in the previous question, that's a 23-man roster of 21 skaters and 2 goalies. So with an anticipated 28-skaters on the playoff roster, I think the five additions would come from this pool: Brouwer, Kostin, Nolan, Poganki, Walker; Mikkola, Pouliot, Walman. (It doesnt look like Perunovich will be eligible to play this year out of college.)

If the Blues keep four goalies, it would most likely be Husso and Wilcox.

Over a month ago, Armstrong provided a pretty good blueprint on STLtoday.com of what he's looking for in terms of extras/callups. (Note: He also mentioned Toropchenko in the story.)

