QUESTION: Would the Rockies entertain a trade for Arenado or is he the cornerstone for their team? If they did, would the Cards take on a contract like that?
GOOLD: The Cardinals have shown a willingness to take on a contract like that for a player who wasn't as well-rounded as Arenado, and that's the power hitter Stanton. So, we do have some evidence of the Cardinals' stomach for a deal. Ownership wanted that to happen, said they could accept slightly more than $250 million to make it possible. The front office was reluctant, but pressed on and completed a deal with Miami that Stanton rejected.
As far as the Colorado Rockies -- it doesn't take a brain surgeon to notice that they took a step back this season. Most disappointing team in baseball, I'd say, but I'm just another selfish baseball writer who has never done anything with his life, ask around. (OK, OK, I'll stop -- it's not like their GM reads this chat anyway.) Moving on from Arenado at this point would be a breach of an agreement that would be hard to see a team come back from. It would strike me as the last act of a front office or owner on the way out. Hard to get the faith back. Down the road? Maybe. But one year in? Yikes.