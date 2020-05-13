AND SPEAKING OF CAPTAINS . . .

QUESTION: Why is having a "Captain" such a big deal in hockey? No real captains in other sports. Just leaders.
JT: Hockey seems to be more tradition-bound than just about any sport. The handshake lines after playoff series. Having a rookie skate on the ice first prior to his NHL debut. Not steeping on the team logo in the locker room. No touching of the conference championship trophies.
And wearing the "C" or "A" is one of the traditions.
The Blues have several players who exert leadership even though they don't wear a letter. There are captains in the NFL. Doesn't pro soccer have captains as well?
I guess the only functional purpose for a captain in hockey during games is having someone to talk to officials during disputes or replay reviews.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.