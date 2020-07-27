AND THAT'S A WINNER (FOR ANOTHER TEAM)
0 comments

AND THAT'S A WINNER (FOR ANOTHER TEAM)

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Sept. 28, 2017. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: Saw that three Cardinals draft picks/signings started and won for other teams on opening day: Marco Gonzales (traded to M's), Lance Lynn (decision to let him walk), Sandy Alcantara (traded to Marlins). Please give your assessment of each of those moves.

COMMISH: Gonzales has been for Seattle what the Cardinals had hoped he would be for them. This year will be the acid test because Tyler O'Neill, who came in return, will get his first shot at being a regular.

Letting Lynn leave could be interpreted as a mistake, but the Cardinals liked their pitching depth.

Alcantara went to Miami in a deal that brought to the Cardinals Marcell Ozuna, who gave them two decent years. Alcantara could develop into an ace, but not yet. That trade didn't bother me.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports