AND THAT'S A WINNER (FOR ANOTHER TEAM)

QUESTION: Saw that three Cardinals draft picks/signings started and won for other teams on opening day: Marco Gonzales (traded to M's), Lance Lynn (decision to let him walk), Sandy Alcantara (traded to Marlins). Please give your assessment of each of those moves.
COMMISH: Gonzales has been for Seattle what the Cardinals had hoped he would be for them. This year will be the acid test because Tyler O'Neill, who came in return, will get his first shot at being a regular.
Letting Lynn leave could be interpreted as a mistake, but the Cardinals liked their pitching depth.
Alcantara went to Miami in a deal that brought to the Cardinals Marcell Ozuna, who gave them two decent years. Alcantara could develop into an ace, but not yet. That trade didn't bother me.
