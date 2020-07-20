AND THEN THERE'S ARENADO ... STILL

QUESTION: So now we will never know whether Arenado would have become a Cardinal this seaso. With the payroll expected to be scaled back, can see assume that a complicated deal in the first place is near impossible now? Or, is it possible these conversations will still be revisited at the deadline/offseason. Do the Cards still want a seat at that table if talks are serious?
GOOLD: Sure. They'd like that. Again, there was no indication from the Rockies that they were ever seriously considering trading Arenado. If anything, it was going to take Arenado demanding a trade and that didn't happen -- and there is no guarantee it would have during the season anyway.
Look, I get the fascination. He's the best all-around player in the league. The Cardinals would welcome a chance to trade for him -- on their terms. So would a team in New York. So would a handful of other teams. He's really good. However, the Rockies have, historically, asked for absurd returns, no guarantee on whether Arenado will opt out and no allowance for that possibiltiy in their ask, and also they've been steadfast that they don't intend to trade him because look at it from their optics. They'd rather he say he wants to go, then for the team to once again trade its best player.
But now you add the opt out, the cost, and the revenue hit -- goodness. A difficult trade to figure out becomes more difficult, not more likely.
