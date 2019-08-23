QUESTION: What will Cards do with Matt Carpenter, who looks like Allen Craig 2.0?
BENFRED: It's the million-dollar question. Well, 37-plus million, actually. If the Cardinals had not given him a rushed extension, then this would not be that big of a problem. Carpenter was supposed to be entering an option year. The Cardinals could simply let him go. Instead the Cardinals gave him the multi-year extension in April.
We know how the Cardinals tend to handle veteran players who are tied to contracts that are hard to move. Craig was a rare example of the opposite. Carpenter is more likely to get the Fowler treatment, where the Cardinals hope be bounces back. Fowler did, to his credit.
Follow-up: You had an interesting article on Carpenter, but I would have been more impressed if you had access to scouts (they would be unnamed, of course) who would comment on his declining abilities.
BENFRED: I didn't see the need to quote anonymous scouts for observations anyone can make. Carpenter is getting hammered inside, has not adjusted well, and continues to be suffocated by the shift.
The Cardinals say he's healthy physically, which would include his eyes. Are they telling the truth? Fair question. But they are all telling the same story. Is he healthy mentally? I'm not sure he could be, considering the past six months he's had.
Giving $30 million plus guaranteed to a player on the wrong side of 30 when you don't have to -- and the Cardinals didn't have to because Carpenter wasn't going anywhere until (at the earliest) the end of this season (and that's only if the Cards decided against picking up his extension) -- is something that can and should be questioned.