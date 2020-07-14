. . . AND YET, HE'S TURNING UP THE HEAT ON THE REGULARS

QUESTION: If the Cardinals bring top prospect Dylan Carlson up to play every day, who does he replace: Dexter Fowler, or Tyler O'Neill?
BENFRED: That's impossible to answer at the moment. It would depend on who's healthy, who's performing, and how the team is playing at that time.
The Cardinals, right now, are saying they want to see Thomas and O'Neill in left field, because that's the open spot. But center field and right could be in play soon, depending on how the returners there perform.
Injuries can change situations. So can the virus. There is lots of fluidity in this outfield, whether the team is admitting it or not.
Calrson, after Tuesday night's intrasquad game, is 4-for-6 with a walk in the Cardinals' four intrasquad games. He's doing what he did during spring training, before the Cardinals started decreasing his at-bats and started hinting at their hand, meaning they were going to send him to Class AAA to start the season.
He's making his case to speed up the timeline by giving everyone who is paying attention reasons to believe he can help this team win. He's a loud bat in a quiet summer camp of a team that fell short of its goal last season because it had an inconsistent offense.
All Cardinals starters in the outfield should be feeling the pressure to produce. The guy below them is knocking on the ceiling, and showing no signs of slowing down.
