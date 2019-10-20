GORDO ON KNIZNER: His rapid development allowed the team to trade top catching prospect Carson Kelly in the offseason Paul Goldschmidt deal. Knizner hit .274 with an .821 on-base plus slugging percentage at Memphis this season and .226 with two homers and two stolen bases in 18 games while filling for the Cardinals. For now, anyway, he looks to be Molina's heir-apparent.
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
BenFred: If Cardinals and Ozuna split, what is club's answer for his production?
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Hochman: Now 75 Octobers later, a name for the face of the famous Cardinals-Browns World Series photo
-
Redbirds simply didn't fly with MLB's flock of offense