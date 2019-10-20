Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals V Pittsburgh Pirates

Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner tags out Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier on Aug. 11 at Busch Stadium. Frazier was cut down on a throw by CF Lane Thomas. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON KNIZNER: His rapid development allowed the team to trade top catching prospect Carson Kelly in the offseason Paul Goldschmidt deal. Knizner hit .274 with an .821 on-base plus slugging percentage at Memphis this season and .226 with two homers and two stolen bases in 18 games while filling for the Cardinals. For now, anyway, he looks to be Molina's heir-apparent.

Grade: C