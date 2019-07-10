GORDO ON KNIZNER: He was hitless in seven at-bats earlier this season filling in when Molina was injured. But Knizner is hitting .277 for Memphis this season and he is a career .304 hitter in the minors, so he remains on track to replace Molina some day.
