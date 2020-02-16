ANDREW MILLER, Lefthander

Age: 34
2019 stats: 5-6, 6 Saves, 4.45 ERA, 73 Games, 54.2 IP, 27 BB, 70 K, 1.317 WHIP, 11.5 K/9
GOOLD'S TAKE: The veteran of the group enters his second season with the Cardinals, and he can vest the option for a third season with enough appearances. Miller is one of the finest lefty setup men of his generation, and his work in the postseason has rewritten how relievers are used, especially in the postseason. Miller is five years removed from a 36-save season with the Yankees, and he has 59 saves in his career.
Miller’s inconsistencies in 2019 kept the Cardinals from utilizing him exactly as planned. They saw Miller as the neutralizer for all the lefties in the division, from former MVPs Christian Yelich and Joey Votto to antagonist Anthony Rizzo. The idea was to have Miller ready to close games when the toughest lefty was going to hit in the ninth inning. That could be the recipe this season, especially with the three-batter minimum being added. Miller’s ability to get righthanded batters will be a major factor in his assignments, especially when they come in the ninth inning.
Miller’s willingness to pitch at any time in any assignment and in any inning is a tone-setter for the other relievers, and it became a strength for the bullpen.