GORDO ON MILLER: Miller (5-6, 28 holds, 4.45 ERA, 27 percent of inherited runners scored) produced an up-and-down first season in the STL. He earned six saves, but blew five opportunities. Miller allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and three walks in 10 September innings. Then he was better in the playoffs, allowing no runs on two walks and one hit in five innings over six appearances. Where was that form all season?
BREAKING
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
After a season with shoulder issues, Cardinals pitcher Martinez has surgical procedure
-
Cardinals chat: Baseball writer Derrick Goold live at 1 p.m.
-
BenFred: If Cardinals and Ozuna split, what is club's answer for his production?
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player