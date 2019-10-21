Team up with us for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller pitches during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON MILLER: Miller (5-6, 28 holds, 4.45 ERA, 27 percent of inherited runners scored) produced an up-and-down first season in the STL. He earned six saves, but blew five opportunities. Miller allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and three walks in 10 September innings. Then he was better in the playoffs, allowing no runs on two walks and one hit in five innings over six appearances. Where was that form all season?

Grade: C-Minus