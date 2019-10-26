Once again the Cardinals reach an offseason with an abundancy of outfielders on the roster but not clear answers on who will play where or well. If Ozuna departs, there isn’t an obvious cleanup hitter coming from the group, and yet the Cardinals could shove quantity at the opening and see if quality emerges. At the trade deadline, the Cardinals were reluctant to part with Tyler O’Neill or Harrison Bader as part of a deal for a starting pitcher, and yet both had reduced playing time in the second half and postseason. The Cardinal will explore offers to address the redundancy of outfielders.
The outfield, as a whole, was a drag on the Cardinals’ production, a cause of the offensive inconsistency. Not one of the three spots had an OPS better than the NL average; Ozuna’s left field came closest, .794 to .796. In right, the NL average was .815 OPS. The Cardinals’ right field had a .753 OPS.
Bader brought elite defense to center, but the Cardinals plan to open up at least that position for auditions this spring. Top prospect Dylan Carlson, a switch-hitter and Texas League MVP, headlines a group of challengers that also includes Lane Thomas, Randy Arozarena, Justin Williams, O’Neill, and possibly others. It’s possible that the Cardinals will start 2020 with three different outfielders or three outfielders in different positions than they finished this year. From competition, they seek clarity.