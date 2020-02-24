ANKIEL IN CAMP: WHO BENEFITS MOST?

QUESTION: Who will Rick Ankiel be most beneficial to in spring training, the outfielders or pitchers?
GOOLD: Trick question. The answer is: Rick Ankiel.
He's here to get a feel for what goes into coaching the modern game, and he's trying to learn if there's a fit for him and his experience in it. This is a good chance for him to learn -- and sure share some stories and some pointers, but for the most part he's getting the lessons, not giving them.
Follow-up: Reading between the lines, it sounds like Rick is interested in being a coach. Didn't know that -- thanks for the insight.
GOOLD: There are no lines to read between. Rick Ankiel (above left) has said he's curious about being a coach. He approached John Mozeliak several springs ago about having some role with the team, and this is how it starts. This is how it started for Carpenter (above right), Ryan Franklin, Alan Benes and others. They come in, see where they fit, what they like, and then the organization sees if there's a fit for them and how to make that grow.
Carpenter and Franklin really stand out as examples. One leaned into coaching. The other leaned into scouting.