ANOTHER 60-GAME SAMPLE FOR O'NEILL?

QUESTION: Didn’t the Cardinals just watch a 60-game sample size from Tyler O’Neill last season?
BENFRED: Yes and no. He's had not one but two 60-game seasons at the MLB level.
In 2018 he slashed .254/.303/.500 in 61 games.
In 2019 he slashed .262/.311/.411 in 60 games.
So, you’re correct there.
But, he's only started 57 times, total, in those two seasons, and never more than 30 times in any one. They want to see what he and Lane Thomas do with chances to start regularly.
(They also want to slow-play Carlson’s promotion a bit.)
