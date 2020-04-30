ANOTHER POINT GUARD FOR CUONZO?

QUESTION: About this new point guard from Hawaii that Mizzou signed: The Tigers seemed to be pretty deep at that position already with Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson sharing the duties. So by signing Drew Buggs, is it an indication that Cuonzo and the coaching staff think there's a good chance that Pinson might be moving on, regardless of whether he gets drafted by the NBA? Also, Buggs certainly doesn't sound like he's the answer to the team's 3-point shooting woes.
MATTER: I think it's obvious this team needed a proven 3-point shooter over a pass-first point guard, but Martin missed on some other targets. But Buggs could certainly add some value. A couple glass-is-half full thoughts on Buggs:
1. There's no guarantee Pinson comes back. Whether or not Pinson is back, this team still could use a third ballhandler. This team was better last year when Pinson played the point and Dru Smith played off the ball. Both get in foul trouble often. They can't be on the floor forever. Buggs is a third playmaker for the backcourt — or a second if Pinson sticks in the draft. Some point guard insurance would be welcome.
2. Buggs isn't a 3-point shooter. But Dru Smith was a great 3-point shooter until he took on more of the ballhandling duties last year. Maybe with Smith playing off the ball more he'll be in better situations to shoot from the perimeter. Buggs, as a primary pass-first point guard, that could help bring out what was an elite skill for Smith before he got to Mizzou. That goes for Mark Smith and Torrence Watson, too. Having a pure point guard looking for them on the perimeter could help stretch the floor and get them better looks from deep.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.