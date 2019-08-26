QUESTION: Do you think Wacha has earned another start? Or will it go to a September call-up such as "Ponce"?
COMMISH: I will predict that both Wacha and Ponce de Leon will be starting in Saturday's doubleheader. as both of them started Sunday. The Cardinals are allowed to call up a 26th player for the doubleheader and Ponce almost certainly will be that player and then stay around because on Sunday Sept. 1, rosters can be expanded to as many as 40.
I think Wacha has earned that start. That was not an easy task, warming up twice Sunday, some 90 minutes apart. And he pitched well until he ran out of gas in the fifth.
Follow-up: Do Wacha's struggles the past couple seasons have any relation to the weird scapula injury from 2-3 years ago, or more likely, the changes to his mechanics after his recovery?
COMMISH: He says he hasn't been having trouble with his shoulder. He was really good last year before he suffered an oblique injury and maybe that's the one that caused any mechanical issues, if there are any.