QUESTION: Mo's comments seemed to be preparing the fan base for another summer of inactivity in the trade market. Can this team afford to not make a significant move (or two or three) to compete for a playoff spot?
GOOLD: I don't have the same read on Mozeliak's comments in Sunday's Post-Dispatch. Quite the opposite. At one point during the interview -- I was on the phone, notebook cradled in my lap, not too far from The Strand in New York -- I circled back to his comments about trades for trades' sake, that there is this illusion that action of any kind must be better than inaction. He said a driving thought behind that was being around .500 and the articles and comments he's heard -- he mentioned a few articles that I had written -- about how the Cardinals had to do something. He said those kind of do-something deals get measured in "arbitrage." That is, the return/loss on both sides. He said maybe that's not the way to measure the deals they need to seek.
"You mean make details with impact in mind? Impact on current team?" I asked.
He said yes.
So we'll see. One way to measure trades as mentioned in the story is not WAR or return, it's wins in the standings, and you know who brought that point up a few times: Paul Goldschmidt.