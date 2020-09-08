ANOTHER SWING AND A MISS BY CARDS?

QUESTION: What do you make of the latest Twitter talk from Fernando Tatis Sr. that the Cardinals had a chance to sign his son, the current Padres star?
BENFRED: It's trending. I see why. But didn’t every team that didn’t sign Fernando Tatis Jr. have a chance to add him, to some degree? If we are going to roll with this logic, then the Cards and every team that did not sign or draft a player they overlooked is forever on the hook for the miss. That means a ton of teams have missed a ton of times.
I’m not going to roast the Cardinals for this one. Max Scherzer? Sure. Luis Robert? Yes. The Cardinals were on Robert, and some heavy hitters were not in play, and they got beat by the White Sox. Now Robert might be AL rookie of the year and the Cards’ outfield search continues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!