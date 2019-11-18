Subscribe for 99¢
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches in the first inning during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Aside from players with a no-trade clause, which player in the organization is the most off-limits in a trade? Jack Flaherty?

GOOLD: Sure. And Jordan Hicks. And Dylan Carlson. And there's not really a big reason the Cardinals would look to trade Paul DeJong or Kolten Wong at this point. But that's the list. Hudson would only be moved in something significant.

Follow-up: Is Carlson the level of prospect that could not be included in a trade for 1 or 2 years of a high-end player (such as Betts or Lindor)?

GOOLD: Cleveland would like him and Dakota Hudson and more. The Cardinals have no interest in trading Dylan Carlson, their best hitting prospect since Oscar Taveras.