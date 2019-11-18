QUESTION: Aside from players with a no-trade clause, which player in the organization is the most off-limits in a trade? Jack Flaherty?
GOOLD: Sure. And Jordan Hicks. And Dylan Carlson. And there's not really a big reason the Cardinals would look to trade Paul DeJong or Kolten Wong at this point. But that's the list. Hudson would only be moved in something significant.
Follow-up: Is Carlson the level of prospect that could not be included in a trade for 1 or 2 years of a high-end player (such as Betts or Lindor)?
GOOLD: Cleveland would like him and Dakota Hudson and more. The Cardinals have no interest in trading Dylan Carlson, their best hitting prospect since Oscar Taveras.