ANY CHANCE WHITEYBALL WILL RETURN?

QUESTION: Given the great speed and lack of power of this roster, could you see the Cardinals embracing small ball a bit more next season? If so, are they actually going to learn how to bunt? (Kolten) Wong was the only one really able of doing it, and now he's gone.
GOOLD: I'm not sure how "great" the speed is on this team. On offense, speed is only as good as your ability to get on base, and while the Cardinals had a tidy on-base percentage this past season, they didn't really turn that into much offense. It's Whitey Herzog's birthday, and while I certainly see the appeal of WhiteyBall making a comeback, I don't think the Cardinals have the roster to do that, and the game increasingly doesn't reward that -- whether that's because of the style of other teams, or because of how players are compensated. Defense does rule. And the Cardinals did do well with speed and positioning on defense, so that facet is in play. Just not the offensive part of it. I would not expect the Cardinals to bunt more. Learning to bunt? Well, that would be a good thing even if they aren't going to do it more -- because there are some players who could do it more proficiently, for sure.
