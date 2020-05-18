ANY FREE AGENTS THE CARDINALS MIGHT CONSIDER?

QUESTION: Are there free agents still available who because of the shortened season and expanded rosters would be more likely to land a job? Any the Cardinals might look at?
GOOLD: Yasiel Puig is out there, ready to DH. I don't see the Cardinals making a play for any of the names that stand out now -- but that will change as the rosters start to shake and change and adjust in those weeks of spring training. The Cardinals will take stock of their pitching depth and likely look to some of the options for relief that may shake loose. That's their style of move. We'll have to see what the health looks like, too.
Puig will be an interesting signing for a team, for sure. Imagine if he returns to the Reds and how that lineup would look ...
