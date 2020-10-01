ANY GUESS WHEN NEXT SEASON WILL START?

QUESTION: I know the season just ended, but do you know when it is likely to start back up? Normally the season would start early October. Just curious if you heard any rumblings. Sorry if someone asked this already asked this I just logged in.
TOM T.: Nope, no one knows, but discussions will happen soon. Right now, after Jan. 1 seems a reasonable guess. NBC has the Olympics to air in July of 2021, so that would be a date for the NHL to try to be finished so it doesn't lose its broadcast partner for three weeks. If that's the case, an 82-game schedule gets trickier, even though Bettman has said that's what they want to do. There won't be a full-scale bubble like there was this season. Could they do short-term bubbles, where six teams all go to one city for two weeks, play a bunch of games against each other, then go home? That's one of the ideas floated about.
Any hockey in the rest of 2020 seems unlikely, though we could see camps opening in December. Again, it's going to depend on what the science says. The league can't afford to play that many games with no fans, so it has to balance that with the need to get started.
