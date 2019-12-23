ANY HOPE FOR ARENADO IN ST. LOUIS?

QUESTION: Any hope at all for Nolan Arenado in St. Louis?
GOOLD: More than none, for sure. According to reports in Denver and sources I've talked with outside of the Cardinals organization, the Rockies are entertaining the idea of trading him. That seems to suggest a pivot for the Rockies or an openness on Arenado's end to relax his no-trade clause. That's interesting. It's a crowd group of available players at the hot corner. That's for sure.
Of the group, the one — the one, the only one — at this point that seems to interest the Cardinals is Arenado. But at the price? It would be like paying him free-agent dollars and spending talent to do so, for the promise of only two years.