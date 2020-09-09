ANY HOPE FOR JUSTIN WILLIAMS?

QUESTION: Are the Cardinals committed to the current OF structure for the rest of this season, or is there a possibility that Justin Williams could get a shot?
COMMISH: There seems little likelihood that Justin Williams will get a chance if he hasn't already received one.
O'Neill-Bader-Thomas is your outfield, with Tommy Edman a big part of it, and both Fowler and Carlson possible contributors before the season is over — but probably not both of them.
Follow-up: How do you feel about Lane Thomas? He looks like he is still getting his timing back.
COMMISH: It appears as if they intend to figure out what to do with O'Neill and Thomas, perhaps once and for all, by playing them the rest of this season. Both have upsides but there isn't much time left to show them.
Follow-up: Will Austin Dean get a chance this year?
COMMISH: He is at Springfield, where I anticipate he will remain, along with Justin Williams. Neither is the answer as a regular outfielder here.
