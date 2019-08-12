QUESTION: The Cardinals have shown themselves adept at beating up on the bad teams. The good teams, not so much. As it's currently constructed, do you see this team able to do any kind of damage if they make the playoffs?
COMMISH: Like you, I would have more confidence if the Cardinals had a better record against contending teams, but other than two series with the Brewers before the end of the month, we're going to have to wait to find out.
The final 16 games will be the acid test — Chicago seven, Washington three, Milwaukee three, Arizona three. Until then, the adage of "beat up on the weaker clubs" applies, continuing Tuesday night in Kansas City.