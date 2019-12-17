ANY INTEREST IN BATTLEHAWKS?

QUESTION: Will you attend any XFL games? Are people interested in the Battlehawks?
BENFRED: I'll be one of the folks checking them out. Just based on my day-to-day interactions, I've been impressed by the number of folks who say they are going to show up and give it a shot.
I can't compare it to the interest level in other cities, but I do think it's unique in STL because it's the only city without an NFL team, and because of the way the NFL wronged STL. There will be folks who support the XFL to spite the league, and while it won't dent the league much, it will help the XFL. I'm good with that.
Ultimately, if the product is affordable, exciting and competitive, there will be a niche here. St. Louis sports fans will support a team that competes and cares about St. Louis. We know that.
Photo: Jonathan Hayes (right), coach and general manager of the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks, introduces Jordan Ta'amu as the team's quarterback. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)