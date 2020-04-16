ANY MIZZOU COACHES IN HOT WATER?

QUESTION: What coach (all sports) on the Mizzou payroll do you feel may be in the most hot water going into 2020-21?
MATTER: I won't say none ... but I'm tempted to say none. And that's because of the dreadful financial situation Mizzou might be facing. Remember, MU has operated at a budget deficit three years running and now faces ...
1. A $10 million shortfall from the football postseason ban.
2. Untold millions more if the 2020 football season is delayed/shortened/canceled.
The easy answer to your original question would be Cuonzo Martin. If MU has another losing season, a school in normal financial circumstances might be tempted to pay his massive buyout ($6 million) to cut ties and start fresh with a new coach. BUT, such a move might be impossible to pull off depending on what happens over the next few months and later this fall.
Otherwise, I don't see any Mizzou coaches who are at risk of losing their job based on performance alone. Pingeton, Bieser, Smith are all safe. Drinkwitz, Grevers, Anderson, Taylor are in their first or second year at MU. Most of the other non-revenue sports are competitive.
The women's tennis coach just stepped down. My sense is MU might have made a change there and he knew it was better to find another job somewhere else.
