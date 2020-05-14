ANY MIZZOU SPORTS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK?

QUESTION: What are the chances that Mizzou cuts some sports? I understand that Title IX implications will have an impact, but it is time to shed dead weight.
MATTER: This is a story I'm working on. As of now, it's not an option on the table at Mizzou. But it's a story worth exploring because it's happening at other schools. I've been told that dropping a team is "the last resort of the last resorts of the last resorts." Athletics director Jim Sterk said as much Thursday.
There's a misunderstanding about how Title IX comes into play here. The law does not require the same number of teams for men and women. But the proportion of male to female athletes has to be of similar proportions to the male to female student population. Because football rosters are so big — and you can’t cut football — to keep pace with campus proportions most schools cut male sports first. Hypothetically, if that were to happen at Mizzou, you’d have to think golf, swimming, baseball and wrestling would be the candidates.
Even though wrestling doesn’t compete in the SEC, I can’t see Mizzou shedding its most successful program. Swimming is a nationally ranked program, as well.
No programs from the Power 5 schools have been cut - yet. Akron announced it will shed men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s tennis. Old Dominion has closed its wrestling program. I'm sure we'll see more of this, especially outside of the Power 5 schools.
Mizzou has some flexibility with its athletics debt that will allow the department to move around some money without having to close an entire team.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.