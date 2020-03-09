ANY OTHER PLAYERS AS UNHAPPY AS MUNOZ?

QUESTION: It appears the whole Munoz-is-unhappy situation was kept out of the public spotlight in the past year. Are there any other surprises of that nature that have yet to surface?
COMMISH: I think Munoz's unhappiness at not playing more here or having spent time in the minors has been addressed before, But Munoz was not always that communicative with the media, given the language barrier, although he has worked hard on his English and was doing interviews in English this year.
There are no other "surprises," as you put it, that I know of.
Follow-up: Isn't releasing Munoz setting a bad precedent, where if you want to become a free agent all you have to do is throw a temper tantrum and you'll get your unconditional release?
COMMISH: There are unhappy players everywhere. It gets the front office's attention when a player goes off the grid, or even out of the country, without warning. This isn't a top-line player we're talking about. That ilk of player can ill afford to ruffle these feathers.
The whole thing doesn't have much precedent. But baseball life goes on, and the Cardinals were of the opinion that Munoz didn't want to play for them anymore. So they fixed it the best way they felt they could.
Follow-up: Seems bizarre that we don't have all the facts yet on Munoz's exit. No updates or anything?
COMMISH: There may not be more until Munoz signs with someone else. And he will.