QUESTION: Any player making big impressions so far in camp?
TOM T.: No big impressions from anyone yet, though we'll see more as they start playing games. As I wrote Wednesday morning, the staff liked what they saw of forward Mathias Laferriere, who has been sent back to his junior team, so you won't see him again this season, though keep him in mind for seasons to come. By Sunday, everyone should have had one game and we'll have a clearer picture.
Kostin looked great at Traverse City and did well in Game 1. Though he's not a newcomer, Robert Thomas has looked like his wrist isn't an issue when it comes to shooting.