QUESTIONS: Is the Rick Ankiel revival officially over? Any word of where Rosenthal ended up? I was really impressed by Oakland 3B Matt Chapman. Would love to see the Cards make a play for him some day.
BENFRED: 1. No, not officially over. At last check Ankiel was still hoping to give it a go depending on how his recovery went from the so-called Seth Maness surgery. The initial plan was that he might make some minor-league appearances around mid-season, but that has not happened yet. This was all very tentative to begin with.
The Cardinals will have a minor-league deal for him if he's ready and capable, but the surgery made things rather iffy. Nothing official that it has ended or is no longer an option if things work out, though.
2. Trevor Rosenthal has signed a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers.
3. Good reason to like Chapman. Already an All-Star. He just turned 26 and is not a free agent until 2024. Can't imagine A's would move him, and they would and should want a ton in return if they do.