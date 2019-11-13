Subscribe for 99¢
Blues host Stars

A scuffle ensues involving Blues defender Alex Pietrangelo, Stars center Joe Pavelski, Blues goal keeper Jordan Binnington and Stars left wing Jamie Benn at the Blues goal after the final seconds of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Are you aware of any developments with regard to re-signing Pietrangelo? Assuming that Petro's representation looks at Josi's deal with the Preds as a comparable deal, how does the Josi contract affect the likelihood that the Blues and Petro will be able to come to an agreement?

JT: I did some poking around on the recent trip, but don't really have a feel for it. I would have to think that Josi's deal would have to be some kind of benchmark.Meaning Pietrangelo has to come in somewhere in that neighborhood, whether it's somewhere above or below.

I don't think Josi's contract negatively affects the Blues' ability to re-sign Pietrangelo. Armstrong, I sense, has a good feel for the market.