QUESTION: Are you aware of any developments with regard to re-signing Pietrangelo? Assuming that Petro's representation looks at Josi's deal with the Preds as a comparable deal, how does the Josi contract affect the likelihood that the Blues and Petro will be able to come to an agreement?
JT: I did some poking around on the recent trip, but don't really have a feel for it. I would have to think that Josi's deal would have to be some kind of benchmark.Meaning Pietrangelo has to come in somewhere in that neighborhood, whether it's somewhere above or below.
I don't think Josi's contract negatively affects the Blues' ability to re-sign Pietrangelo. Armstrong, I sense, has a good feel for the market.