QUESTION: Based on what you've seen, how is the Blues' power play coming along?
TOM T.: When it's good, it's good, and when it's not, it looks terrible. I guess that's progress over last year, when it just looked terrible.
I haven't seen the Blues' faceoff numbers this season, but they seem to be down, and when you lose that first faceoff, you're taking 20 seconds or so off the power play. In the past seven games (before Wednesday night), power play goals have looked like this: 3, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0. So it really has been hit or miss.
I think there's some potential there and I think it will ultimately be a plus for the team. The threat of shorthanded goals still seems to loom large over that group though. Almost another last night.