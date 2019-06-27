QUESTION: Which prospects, if any, could push for a roster spot this year?
JT: This prospects camp has a little bit different feel than last year's when players like Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas were here, although Thomas didn't participate because of an ankle injury. I would say Klim Kostin is the only player here that might make a roster push this season — and it's interesting he's even here after two seasons in San Antonio. Forward Dominik Bokk, a first-rounder from a year ago, probably is a couple of years away.
To a question about the Blues' top defensive prospects, JT replied:
The Blues would like to give the young D-man from Finland — Niko Mikkola — every opportunity to make the roster this coming season. He was impressive in camp this past September. They also like Mitch Reinke, who was one of their "Black Aces" during the playoffs.