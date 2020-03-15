8. ANY ROOM FOR SURPRISES?

Besides the strong showing by Gorman, fast-rising righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley turned some heads. Whitley, who finished five of the six games in which he pitched, didn’t allow a run and only three hits while striking out eight in six innings. Whitley, who had seven saves at Springfield after nine at Peoria the year before, figures as a setup man type. But he might close for Triple A Memphis, for which he had a 1.52 earned-run average for 16 games.
Pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon might have been the biggest surprise of those who had previous time with the Cardinals. Working starters’ innings in camp, the righthander permitted just one run in a staff-high-tying 13 innings, striking out 12 and holding opponents to a .188 batting average. It still isn’t known whether Ponce de Leon will be used as a starter or reliever, but he is on this team if it played today.
As, of course, would be Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who nearly was unhittable this spring and created more bad swings than any pitcher the Cardinals had. Eight innings, no runs, 11 strikeouts, five hits, one walk. The Cardinals felt Kim, 31, would be good. But he might be the steal of last off-season at $8 million for two years.