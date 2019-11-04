Subscribe for 99¢
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates after his walk-off two-RBI double during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Boston, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Red Sox won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

QUESTION: Would it make any sense for a swap of Mookie Betts at a price of Fowler, Carpenter, Gomber and Ponce de Leon?

COMMISH: I'm not sure the Red Sox would see much value out of that. Two past-their-prime veterans, an injured lefthander and a middle-of-the-road prospect righthander.

Follow-up: If J.D. Martinez opts out in Boston, should/will the Cardinals seriously explore him (assuming Ozuna rejects his qualifying offer)?

COMMISH: Martinez hasn't played too much in the field the last couple of years and I think he feels much more comfortable in an American League setting, where he can DH a lot.