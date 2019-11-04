QUESTION: Would it make any sense for a swap of Mookie Betts at a price of Fowler, Carpenter, Gomber and Ponce de Leon?
COMMISH: I'm not sure the Red Sox would see much value out of that. Two past-their-prime veterans, an injured lefthander and a middle-of-the-road prospect righthander.
Photo: Boston's Mookie Betts celebrates a walk-off hit against the Cardinals in a 2017 interleague game. (AP Photo)
Follow-up: If J.D. Martinez opts out in Boston, should/will the Cardinals seriously explore him (assuming Ozuna rejects his qualifying offer)?
COMMISH: Martinez hasn't played too much in the field the last couple of years and I think he feels much more comfortable in an American League setting, where he can DH a lot.