ANY SHOT IN MORGANTOWN?

QUESTION: I'm going to the game Saturday as it is the closest to where I now live. Do we have a chance to be close, or am I going to go home disappointed? What does West Virginia look like this year?
MATTER: Hate to spoil your plans, but Missouri-West Virginia is probably the biggest mismatch in the 10 Big 12/SEC Challenge games based on how both teams are trending heading into the weekend. Missouri has lost five of six, the worst stretch of the 10 SEC teams in the field; WVU has won four of five and playing as well as any Big 12 team, right there with Baylor and Kansas. And WVU is 9-0 at home and always hard to beat in Morgantown. They just annihilated Texas a few days ago.
Based on some of the metrics — and this is hard to believe — you can make a case this is the best defensive team Bob Huggins has ever coached. You're talking about a deserving Hall of Fame coach who’s built his career on physical, intimidating lockdown defenses — and this could be his best defensive team.
On Thursday during the SEC conference call, John Calipari said he recently told Huggins that this West Virginia team might be good enough to win it all this year.
On that note, maybe you’ll see the biggest upset of the year!