ANY SIGNS OF FATIGUE?

Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog skates past Blues center Ivan Barbashev during the Avs' 7-3 win on Jan. 2. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Do you see signs of any player being fatigued by all the games the Blues have played in the past 12 months, or are they at a point in the season where they are gaining momentum after the long Cup run?

JT: I don't think I can say one player or two looks fatigued. Now, there have been different times this season that the team in general has looked tired. But they always seem to regroup after a day off or two. At least so far. I think we're still kind of in the dog days of the schedule. I think things pick up after the All-Star break. And then the stretch run really begins after the trade deadline in late February.

