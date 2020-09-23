 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANY TOP 6-CALIBER FORWARDS AMONG THE PROSPECTS?
0 comments

ANY TOP 6-CALIBER FORWARDS AMONG THE PROSPECTS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blues Capitals Hockey

Blues right wing Alexei Toropchenko tries to break away from Washington defenseman Radko Gudas during Wednesday's exhibition game. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Do the Blues have any draft picks that could possibly be a top six forward in the future besides Kostin? Seems like they could have issues over the next three years with cap space if they don’t have several players on entry-level contracts.

TOM T.: Not in the near future. Alexei Toropchenko (above), Nikita Alexandrov and Mathias Laferriere are all a few years down the road at best. (Toropchenko is probably closest.)

There's a little more room to maneuver after the 20-21 season when Steen and Bozak and Gunnarsson come off the books — that's $13 million — but other players, such as Schwartz and Binnington, will also be looking for raises.

You can't make it work without low-cost young forwards. The Blues are low on those right now. Which is another thing to look for if the Blues make a trade this offseason. Can they move up on the draft order from 26?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports