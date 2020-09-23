ANY TOP 6-CALIBER FORWARDS AMONG THE PROSPECTS?

QUESTION: Do the Blues have any draft picks that could possibly be a top six forward in the future besides Kostin? Seems like they could have issues over the next three years with cap space if they don’t have several players on entry-level contracts.
TOM T.: Not in the near future. Alexei Toropchenko (above), Nikita Alexandrov and Mathias Laferriere are all a few years down the road at best. (Toropchenko is probably closest.)
There's a little more room to maneuver after the 20-21 season when Steen and Bozak and Gunnarsson come off the books — that's $13 million — but other players, such as Schwartz and Binnington, will also be looking for raises.
You can't make it work without low-cost young forwards. The Blues are low on those right now. Which is another thing to look for if the Blues make a trade this offseason. Can they move up on the draft order from 26?
