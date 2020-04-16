ANY TRANSFER OPTIONS STILL OUT THERE?

QUESTION: Even with Mizzou missing out on the biggest targets they had, there’s still over 700 players in the transfer market. Surely several of those guys could come in and help this team. Any names that Mizzou might have some interest in? Any word on what Carte'Are Gordon is doing now?
MATTER: There are reasons Gordon can't find a long-term Division I home. Super talented big man. There's baggage that some coaches don't want to deal with.
There are a few more transfer options who have been connected to Mizzou. One is Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs. More of a pass-first point guard. Another one is UNLV's Jonah Antonio. He's a 6-5 wing from Australia. Not sure there's much of a chance there. I'd look into Oklahoma's Jamal Bienemy. A bigger combo guard.
