ANYBODY SEEN GIRSCH LATELY?

QUESTION: Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch has not been heard from much, if it all, this season? Has his role changed since the team announced extensions nearly a year ago?
BENFRED: It wasn't the extension that changed things. It was COVID. The team decided to have one voice through the COVID time period. That voice is president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
Girsch is working, same as usual -- as usual as usual can be at this time. Talked to him just the other day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.