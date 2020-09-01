 Skip to main content
ANYBODY SEEN GIRSCH LATELY?
Cardinals spring training

Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch talks with staff members during the first official workout day at Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch has not been heard from much, if it all, this season? Has his role changed since the team announced extensions nearly a year ago?

BENFRED: It wasn't the extension that changed things. It was COVID. The team decided to have one voice through the COVID time period. That voice is president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Girsch is working, same as usual -- as usual as usual can be at this time. Talked to him just the other day.

